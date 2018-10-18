The undefeated Robert F. Kennedy High football Thunderbirds faced the McFarland High Cougars Friday, Oct. 12, for the Thunderbirds’ homecoming.
Kennedy High finished the night with its streak intact and displayed dominance as one of the best teams in the valley winning big, 70-0.
The game started off great for the Thunderbirds, forcing a stop on defense and then scoring a few plays later on a Yoncanni Sandoval touchdown. Sandoval is a running back and receiver on offense.
McFarland would get the ball back on offense, but struggled moving it. With multiple fumbled snaps in the opening drives, McFarland’s offense did not look to be on the same page.
Kennedy used this to its advantage as it converted drive after drive into touchdowns.
At the end of the first quarter, Kennedy had a commanding 28-0 lead.
The second quarter was much of the same — McFarland a bit dysfunctional on offense and Kennedy getting defensive stops. Kennedy would be stopped by the Cougar defense, however, and only put up two touchdowns in the quarter. Halftime had Kennedy up big, 42-0.
The third quarter was fairly quick, considering it was running clock. Kennedy forced more defensive stops as well as turnovers and, like last quarter, only putting up two touchdowns.
The fourth quarter dragged on as Kennedy continued to score on McFarland.
The game ended at 70-0, Kennedy showing off for its homecoming crowd and proving that it is truly a force to be reckoned with. The Thunderbirds, now 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the South Sequoia League, head to Shafter Oct. 19 to play in their biggest game of the season. Shafter is also in a first-place tie in the SSL with an identical 8-0 overall record and 4-0 in league play.
A win over Shafter would most certainly mean Kennedy is on track for its third valley title. This time it would be in Division V. The previous straight valley championships two — in Division VI — were in 2014 and 2015.
At halftime, Thunderbirds football player Juvenal Herrera was crowned homecoming king, while Amanda Pimental was crowned this year’s homecoming queen.
