Robert F. Kennedy High Thunderbirds football kept its championship hopes alive with a big 44-20 win over Arvin High Bears on Friday.
The Thunderbirds now head to Caruthers for the Division V semifinals on Friday.
This win over Arvin seemed to fix a lot for the Thunderbirds and they seemed to have hit their groove heading into the rest of playoffs.
The game started off great for the Thunderbirds, as they drove the ball down and scored on their very first drive. However, Arvin would be prepared because they took the ensuing kickoff to the house in a huge touchdown return to nearly tie the game. After a missed PAT, Kennedy led 7-6.
At this point, both teams seemed to figure out each other’s schemes and both teams would trade possessions without scoring. The score at the end of the first quarter stood at 7-6.
The second quarter showed a Kennedy team with a driving offense but one that would turn the ball over multiple times. The Thunderbirds had multiple drives in which they would get rolling down field and then turn the ball over on a simple mistake. Their defense stepped up, however, not allowing Arvin to capitalize on these mistakes.
On the drive where Kennedy did not turn the ball over, they did score a field goal to give them a 10-6 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the half.
Arvin would complete a big pass downfield that would set the Bears up for a touchdown, giving them a 13-10 lead heading into the half.
The second half looked like a whole new team, led by a different quarterback Jose Quota.
Kennedy would come out in the third quarter and put up 20 unanswered points to get a 30-13 lead after being down at the half. Kennedy finally got rolling in this quarter and showed why they are one of the favorites in the valley to win it all.
Arvin would go on to score once more in the fourth quarter, but Kennedy added two more touchdowns for good measure and just like that the Thunderbirds won the game 44-20.
The biggest things to take away from this game is that Kennedy is proving it can come back from being down at the half. And the team can roll with whoever is at the skill positions after the halftime substitution of starting quarterback David Estrada.
The Thunderbirds, 11-1 overall and 5-1 in South Sequoia League, needed to struggle a little to prove they are championship contenders, and the team appears it will be rolling as it heads to undefeated Caruthers High School (12-0 overall, 6-0 in the West Sequoia League) to compete for a spot in the Division V valley championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.