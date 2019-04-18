Right before the Robert F. Kennedy High School's boys football championship team received something shiny and special on Thursday night, head coach Mario Millan literally walked his players through their magical 2018 magical season on the artificial turf of Thunderbirds Stadium.
Using the yard lines on the field to signify major moments in the team's journey, Millan reflected on it.
Team members in dress clothes jumped inside of the inflatable Thunderbird before a cannon blast prompted out onto the field.
Millan had the boys line up along the goal line to signify the January start of the 2018 season, reflecting on the 2017 playoff loss to Caruthers. They had new members and a new coach. Then came the moves 5 yards at a time. The first to signify February where the zero periods began, with 60-70 players initially attending. The 10-yard line was about spring football complete with a new defensive scheme, wondering if it will work.
Other yard lines would signify Hume Lake, 7 on 7 football and offensive line competitions. Eventually, Millan would get to the 30-yard line and the first game against Foothill High of Bakersfield.
"We smashed them," the coach said.
Five, then 10 yards farther, he focused on big wins at Mira Monte High, Highland, Taft, Arvin, and a competitive game at Wasco, leaving the Thunderbirds at 7-0.
"It was a war," Millan said of Wasco. "It was back and forth. It was a flat-out football game."
Then came the school's only blemish, a loss at Shafter High, also undefeated at the time.
"We are now 8-1, and we have to decide if we are going to fold or not, determine what you are gonna be," Millan said.
The team finished the season with a win at crosstown rival Cesar Chavez High, and were heading for playoffs again at 9-1. First came McLane High of Clovis, then Arvin again and then the ultimate test.
Kennedy was 10-1, and Caruthers was 11-0.
"Caruthers hadn't lost in two years, and we win 77-7," he said. "And what I am most proud of was other coaches telling us that this was the most disciplined school they had ever played. That shows that beyond football, you guys are great people, too."
He spoke of the atmosphere again at Shafter, where the stadium was overfilled, and he thought there was no way Kennedy would prevail. But then the Thunderbirds took a 21-0 lead, en route to a Valley championship.
Millan spoke of how the Thunderbirds beat back-to-back undefeated teams. Their state playoff trip to Garfield High of Los Angeles was not as successful, partly because the school was a Division 1 team that had won its own city championship.
"We are a great Central Valley team," Millan said. "But, at the state level, there is some work that needs to be done."
Then he told his players, "I just wanted to take you back through the season. I know you have your own memories."
"You are the heart and soul of this school, and the heart and soul of this community," Millan added.
Then came the ring ceremony. Athletic Director Valerie Rodarte said the Thunderbirds motto is "building champions for life."
Millan called out his players to come get their rings. His only request was to not open their ring box until everyone had one. And every single player did just that.
"It is an honor to have these tokens of appreciation that you will keep forever. And please don't give them to your girlfriends," he laughed.
Players who received championship rings were:
Christian Maldonaldo, Everardo Molina, Isaac Villalobos, Tyreak Walker ,Tito Enciso, Antonio Meza, Aaron Rios, David Estrada, Avian Pesina, Luis Perez, Steven Lucas, Jose Cota, Yoncanni Sandoval, Jesse Fiero, Jonathan Carrillo, Sergio Garcia, Juvenal Herrera, Drake Sand, Francisco Medina, Manuel Beltran, Isaac Lozano, Pedro Garcia, Juvenal Pimentel, Anthony Ontiveros, Justin Vidal, Xavier Enciso, Jesus Nuno, Savio Rios, Joseph Kerchner, Ivan Garza, Angelo Garcia, Fabian Gonzalez, Eddie Hernandez, Guillermo Diaz, Juan Perez, Keano Sanchez, Daniel Alvarez, Chris Sandoval, Roberto Guzman, David Tamayo, Fernando Herrera, Archie Jimenez, Ulysses Herrera, Alex Contreras, Enrique Ramirez, Ricardo Aguirre, Loreto Beltran, Brian Gutierrez, Chofer Omar and Ronaldo Monroy.
Coaching staff who received rings:
Head coach: Mario Millan; assistant coaches: Cal Tincher, Jonathan Nunez, Josh Mendoza, Jacob Fragoso, John Paredez and Adam Bosconcillo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.