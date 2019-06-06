During Memorial Day weekend our basketball program (KAOS) participated in the Central Valley May Madness tournament held at Sierra Pacific High School. Our team was composed of both JV and varsity players and led by next year’s seniors, Manuel Batista, Kevin Medina and Joseph Zavala.
Our team went 1-2 and competed really well. At this point I am not concerned about wins and losses, the most important thing right now is that the players are getting after it and having fun. Building the team chemistry and a great culture is what the summer is about.
The players definitely improved each game. As a coach I liked what I saw, especially since this was our first competition since our season ended back in February.
As always, we would like to thank the community of Delano for your continuous support.
To stay up-to-date with our program please follow us on our social media: @RFKBasketball on both Instagram and Twitter. Be on the look out as new gear will be on sale the first two weeks of June.
Luis Padilla is the head boys basketball coach at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
