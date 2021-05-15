RFK baseball eyes SSL title, in 3-way tie for 1st

Robert F. Kennedy baseball is now in contention to be South Sequoia League champions after a 6-5 walk-off victory against Wasco last week.
The Thunderbirds' win Friday propelled them to a 7-1-1 league record. They are now tied with both Wasco and Taft atop the SSL.
Kennedy earned their victory in climactic fashion, taking an early 5-0 lead before giving up five runs in an error-filled fifth inning, eventually winning in the bottom of the seventh.
To begin the game, the Thunderbirds jumped out to a sizable lead, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first. However, both offenses stagnated after this with neither team scoring for four innings.
Kennedy managed to get a series of hits in the bottom of the fourth, but they did not convert these into runs. The very next inning Wasco used an offensive explosion to put up five runs to tie up the game.
All five of Wasco’s runs came against sophomore Julian Orozco, who up until the fifth inning had been tossing a scoreless outing. The Thunderbirds came close to shutting down Wasco multiple times in the inning before more damage could be dealt, however a slew of errors allowed Wasco to pour on the offensive firepower.
After allowing the five runs, Kennedy called on senior Casey Jasso Jr. to close out the inning, which he promptly did. He subsequently closed out the game as well, pitching two more scoreless innings to quiet the Tigers.
As the bottom of the seventh came, the Thunderbirds found themselves in great position with the bases loaded and sophomore Julian Orozco at the plate to redeem himself. Orozco then fulfilled his opportunity, hitting a single into left center to bring in Casey Jasso Jr. in a walk-off victory for the Thunderbirds.
The victory served as redemption for more than Orzozco. It also redeemed a Kennedy team that has suffered their only loss to the Tigers.
And aside from putting the Thunderbirds into contention for an SSL title, the win proved Kennedy’s ability to beat a premier team in Division 4, giving Kennedy a boost of confidence before their appearance in the Division 6 playoffs.
