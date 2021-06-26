RFK baseball claims first Central Section title

The Robert F. Kennedy baseball team claimed its first CIF Central Section title this past Friday in a dominant 19-0 win against opponent Fresno Christian. The valley title game served as the capstone to the single greatest season of baseball in RFK history.
The Thunderbirds entered the Division VI playoffs as the No. 1 seed and proved their worth, not allowing a single run in the postseason while putting up at least nine of their own each game. Heading into their final matchup, they faced a Fresno Christian team that had just swept through the opposite side of the Division VI bracket.
However, despite Fresno Christian winning big in the first two rounds of the postseason, they proved no match for Kennedy when the time came.
The game began with a Fresno Christian player grounding out to Kennedy’s Peter Barraza and was followed up with two strikeouts from sophomore Kennedy pitcher Julian Orozco to end the half-inning.
Despite being a sophomore, Orozco shined in the most important start of his young career, tossing a seven-inning shutout in which he posted 15 strikeouts while only allowing a single hit.
Kennedy started the bottom of the first inning off hot, with senior Frankie Ruiz singling to begin the game. Fellow senior Casey Jasso also reached base from a single of his own before Ever Molina knocked in Ruiz for the first run of the game.
Following Molina’s hit, Fresno Christian’s defense began to break down, with their pitcher hitting two consecutive Kennedy batters before Peter Barraza knocked in another run. The Thunderbirds continued scoring runs and went through an entire cycle of their batting order before the inning ended.
Heading into the second inning, Kennedy led 6-0, and from this point moving forward the Thunderbirds held complete control of the championship matchup. The next two innings were relatively calm in offense for both teams, with Orozco picking up three strikeouts while the offense put up two more runs.
Fresno Christian picked up their first base hit of the game in the fourth inning with a liner to left-center, however, Kennedy’s Orozco put a halt to any possible momentum by striking out the next batter to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kennedy led 8-0 before scoring seven additional runs off of five hits. The most notable was a drive by Casey Jasso to left field that resulted in a two-RBI double.
As the game headed to the fifth inning, an incident with the stadium lights delayed the game for more than 20 minutes. At this point the Thunderbirds led 15-0 and offered to end the game with the approval of Fresno Christian, as in a regular season game it would have been stopped due to run rules.
However the Eagles' head coach declined, and the two teams played their final three innings. In these final three innings, Kennedy put up four more runs to finish with a 19-0 win. Fresno Christian managed only two baserunners in the final three innings, while Orozco struck out seven of the final nine batters.
Kennedy finished in dominant fashion, with Orozco striking out the side for his 15th strikeout that night to end their championship season. After the final pitch Kennedy players sprinted towards the mound and piled among each other as the spirited crowd roared with the force of years worth of emotion.
After a brief medal ceremony, the Thunderbirds thanked their crowd and celebrated with their CIF Central Section Championship plaque before the crowd was allowed to rush the field. The players united with friends and family to celebrate the championship season that had been years in the making.
With the season completed, the Thunderbirds' final record stands at 12-3 overall, finishing 3-0 in the postseason while outscoring opponents 48-0. While in-town rival Cesar Chavez won multiple valley championships fairly recently, Kennedy’s title stands out in it’s own right.
The Thunderbirds began this season never having beaten an in-town opponent and only had one winning season, which was the season prior. As the season closes, they are now city champions, league champions and valley champions, capping off a journey that had been years in the making.
