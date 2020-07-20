The new, revamped downtown Delano "International Community/Working Together" sign is expected to be finished by September.
The new sign will have the same basic message components as the original, but on a timber structure founded on a larger masonry base, said Roman Dowling, Public Works director.
"We are still on budget, under $25,000, with city staff doing most of the work," Dowling said. "But we are late on the schedule due to COVID-19 related hurdles."
Once the sign is complete, Dowling said a public celebration may take place, depending on COVID-19 restrictions.
Back in January, city officials said they planned to rebuild the recently wrecked handmade sign because it showed a lot of deterioration.
The sign’s cornerstone surrounded by rocks is a shoutout to a Delano farming family that donated the sign almost four decades ago: “Steve and Carol Pandol. They came from another land and here found a home and stayed forever. Dedicated October 1981.”
Back during the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2019, an alleged drunken driver struck the west side of the sign, taking out one of the stone columns, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said.
The wooden sign, held up by two custom rock pillars, suffered more than $8,000 in damage, Nevarez said. The sign sits just south of the intersection of High Street and Cecil Avenue.
The initial plan was to restore the sign to its original glory. But things changed.
City workers decided upon a full replacement that would display the original message with modern materials, coming from the city's maintenance fund.
The original timeline was April.
Delano City Council member Joe Aguirre called the handmade sign unique because it was donated to the city by the Pandols. He said the decision to modernize it shows city staff continues to look ahead.
“I’m glad to hear that the project will have a modernized look to help compliment the city’s direction toward the future,” Aguirre said. “I hope we don’t lose the historical value on how this city has grown through so many challenges to obtain success.”
He thanked the Pandols and other valley farmers that continue to support the city.
Dowling said the city hasn't had contact with the Pandol family, but will incorporate the original plaque in its new structure.
