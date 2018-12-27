With an unwavering dedication to victims' rights, Kern County District Attorney Lisa Green successfully prosecuted a multitude of complex cases — including that of one of the most notorious murderers in county history — and oversaw the office at a time when technological advances brought greater scrutiny on law enforcement in general.
After a 35-year career, the last eight as the county's top prosecutor, Green, 60, said she's prepared to step away. She retires effective Jan. 4.
Scott Spielman, who acted as Green's second-in-command, said she is the first person who comes to mind when he thinks of attorneys who have most influenced him.
"Her tenacity and her very strong sense of what’s right and wrong is what I admire," he said.
Veteran defense attorney David A. Torres also used "tenacity" in describing Green, as well as "aggressive," noting her refusal to give up when seeking justice for victims.
Green shattered the glass ceiling, he said, in 2011 upon becoming the first female district attorney in the office's history — dating back to 1866. As DA, she demonstrated effective and efficient skills in management, personnel and fiscal accountability, he said.
"From an attorney's perspective, she had an extremely successful career."
Despite those skills, Green has no plans to practice law in the future.
She's looking forward to simple pleasures such as being able to get a workout in at a "regular hour" instead of squeezing one in at 5 a.m. before heading to the office. Or sitting down with a good book in hand. More time with her husband, more visits to her children.
And she will closely follow the progress of her beloved Buffalo Bills. An ardent fan since her childhood in Buffalo, Green attended three of the NFL team's four Super Bowls. Last year, she traveled to London for a game.
She's so devoted that one of her sons was nearly named after a Bills player. More on that later.
In looking back over her decades of work, Green said she feels good about the job and the work she's done.
"I've had two years to process this," she said of her retirement. "I've loved working here. I've loved this office and this career."
TOP PROSECUTOR
Green counts among her biggest accomplishments as district attorney placing the Victim Services Unit under the umbrella of the DA's office.
The unit currently has nine victims' advocates who accompany victims or their families to court, providing support and explaining the court process. They also submit applications for victim compensation.
Green also was instrumental in the opening of the county Family Justice Center to provide assistance to victims of domestic violence and their children.
Bakersfield's center houses representatives from the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, victim advocates from the DA's office, Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, Kern County Department of Human Services, and Child Support Services.
And, in a decision that didn't endear her to law enforcement unions, Green and a panel of other high-ranking prosecutors in 2015 began reviewing all officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death, and all use of force resulting in death, for all local law enforcement agencies.
Previously, agencies such as the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted reviews of officer-involved shootings in-house, with no outside agency reviewing them.
Green opted for the new approach, she said at the time, "to ensure that these reviews are conducted in a fair and professional manner that will serve the interests of justice, the community, the involved officers, those persons injured, and the families of those affected."
The decision came as officer-involved shootings nationwide were receiving greater scrutiny due to cellphone cameras capturing incidents involving questionable use of force.
PROMINENT CASES
For some, Green's name is synonymous with her prosecution of Vincent Brothers, the man behind one of the worst crimes in Kern's history.
Brothers, a former vice principal, was sentenced to death for the July 2003 shooting and stabbing deaths of his mother-in-law, wife and three small children. Many credit Green's aggressive prosecution with playing a major role in securing the guilty verdicts.
Much of the case was built on circumstantial evidence, but Green was confident in the evidence she did have. That included eyewitnesses who saw Brothers in Bakersfield at the time of the murders, eroding his claim he was out of state when the killings occurred.
Additionally, Brothers came off terribly when he took the stand. Green peppered him with questions and caught him in numerous lies.
"I don't think I've worked as hard on any other case as I did on that one," she said.
Every day for five months was taken up with it, from hours of exhaustive research to her unrelenting attack in court.
While the Brothers trial may be the most widely known, Green has prosecuted many high-profile cases. In 1992, she handled the first case in Kern County that used DNA evidence.
It resulted in the conviction of Sergio Venegas for raping a woman at the Red Lion Inn, now the DoubleTree Hotel.
Venegas was convicted based on DNA evidence showing there was a 1-in-32,000 chance someone else committed the crime. The case was overturned on appeal because the FBI made a mistake in its calculations, but the evidence was retested and Venegas was convicted in a 1999 retrial in which Green was armed with much stronger DNA evidence.
Green lauded the strength of the victim, who underwent the grueling experience of testifying at both trials.
One of the more unusual cases she prosecuted involved Karen Henderson, whose baby died after she fed the child with methamphetamine-tainted breast milk. A social worker and doctor had previously warned Henderson to stop using meth if she was going to breastfeed the baby.
A jury hung 11-1 for guilty on a charge of second-degree murder, but convicted Henderson of child endangerment. She was sentenced to six years in prison.
Green became known for her forceful style in the courtroom. She had no fear of laying into a defense attorney she thought was out of line, or ridiculing an improbable defense theory. Some accused her of going too far.
Years ago, attorney Justin Brooks cautioned that any attorney facing her had better be prepared "or she'll embarrass you any way she can." Green once said she didn't count many defense attorneys among her friends.
Nevertheless, she acknowledged she has gone against excellent attorneys in the courtroom.
Prefacing her remark by saying others in the office were going to hate it, Green said, "I think Paul Cadman is so talented as a defense attorney."
Cadman, a deputy public defender, has defended a slew of clients who received intense public exposure, including school shooter Bryan Oliver and so-called Eastside Rapist Billy Ray Johnson.
Green went up against Cadman in the case of Anthony Ray Graham Jr. A jury found Graham guilty of raping a woman after kidnapping her and her 11-month-old daughter outside a Babies R Us on Rosedale Highway.
Green also mentioned a defense attorney out of Tulare County whose name escaped her, but who represented a prosecutor who forged a judge's signature. She said she was "very impressed" with his skills, too.
Cadman, unaware of Green's comment, had nothing but praise for her.
"In my 33 years of practicing law, I have never faced a fiercer and more effective prosecutor than Ms. Green," he said.
"She has led her office with dignity, grace and transparency, and under her watch has left her office in tremendous condition for (incoming District Attorney) Cynthia Zimmer.
"As a public defender, we locked horns, but as a resident of Kern County, I have been proud of her tenure and wish her a wonderful retirement."
As for attorneys who have influenced her, Green gave special mention to Stephen Gildner, who later went on to become a Superior Court judge. She called him "brilliant."
Green had only been working in the county several weeks in 1983 when she watched Gildner argue a motion in front of a judge who made a decision with which Gildner strongly disagreed.
Gildner turned his back on the judge. The judge raised his voice. Tense words were exchanged.
It proved to be a pivotal moment in Green's career. Gildner became a friend and a mentor.
"I learned from him to stand up for yourself and do what you believe is right."
FROM BUFFALO TO BAKERSFIELD
Born in New York City on May 19, 1958, Green's family moved to Buffalo when she was 4. She grew up in the city with a passion for its sports teams and a dream of becoming a police officer.
She attended Bucknell University in Pennsylvania with a sociology major, but the weather and her studies left her searching for something else. A visit to relatives in San Diego prompted her to move to the West Coast. She graduated from Fresno State with a degree in criminology.
Afterward, her mother, uneasy over Green becoming a peace officer, asked if she had ever considered law school. Green, working as a waitress at the time to make ends meet, sent out one application. The University of San Diego School of Law accepted her.
By the end of her first semester, she was hooked. She wanted to be a prosecutor.
At the end of her third year of law school, Green wrote letters to the district attorney's offices of all 58 counties in the state. She heard back from Sacramento and Kern.
Kern made an offer, she passed the bar and what was at first an unofficial two-year commitment turned into a three-decade-plus career.
She met her husband, Jeff Green — an accomplished attorney who worked for years as counsel at Grimmway Farms — while at law school. The couple have three children: Matthew, 30, Andrew, 27, and Rebecca, 25.
Despite her heavy workload, Green never missed a family meal. She made sure she spent time with her children and volunteered at their schools.
About Andrew: He was nearly named "Scott."
Green was pregnant with him when she and her husband attended Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla. The Bills played the New York Giants.
The Giants led 20-19 with eight seconds left in the game. The Bills had one last chance.
They sent kicker Scott Norwood out for a 47-yard field goal.
When Norwood took the field, Green turned to her husband and said, "If he makes this, we're naming the baby Scott."
Norwood kicked. The ball sailed wide right. The Giants won.
And the Greens chose to name their son Andrew. Scott, however, is his middle name.
GOING FORWARD
Upon Green's retirement, Zimmer begins her tenure as new DA.
Green backed Spielman in the election to replace her, but following Zimmer's win has said, "She's smart. I'm sure she'll do fine."
Green said she'll keep a house in Bakersfield. She and her husband remodeled their home with plans of selling it, but her husband is so pleased with the changes he doesn't want to leave.
They'll look for a second home, but somewhere fairly close as she wants to remain near her children, all of whom live in California. No big trips are planned, but she's sure she and Jeff will do some traveling.
Others in the legal and law enforcement professions wished her well while noting the positive impact she's made.
Green has done a "remarkable" job, said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood. She gave 100 percent, he said.
"I knew she was a dynamic prosecutor," the sheriff said. "She never lost sight of that ability of what it took to be a great prosecutor, and that’s why she did so well."
Youngblood said Green has a special ability in putting young deputies at ease and helping them be good witnesses when testifying, a process that's "pretty intimidating" for those new to it. Green, and her deputy district attorneys, made sure witnesses were prepared.
Torres, the defense attorney, said she's ending her career on a high note. He said there is only one aspect of Green that needs work.
"Her one flaw is she's a Buffalo Bills fan, but hopefully she will be able to relax and appreciate the Oakland Raiders."
Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin said it's been a pleasure working with Green over the past 20 years.
"She is a proven professional in the criminal justice field and our community has truly benefited from her ability to examine cases through an objective lens."
Green's commitment to the community has always been strong, Martin said. A clear example of that, he said, is the Family Justice Center with its "one-stop shop" approach in giving victims of domestic violence emotional support to navigate the criminal justice system.
"Under her leadership, the Kern County District Attorney's Office has much to be proud of, and we wish her a long and happy retirement," he said.
For her part, Green said she hopes she's remembered mostly for being passionate about victims.
"I tried to make sure they had a voice in the courtroom," she said.
Judging by others' remarks, she accomplished that goal.
