The theme “Let Us Harvest Together” was frequently seen in the entries in the Delano Kiddie Parade held Friday afternoon.
The event, co-sponsored by Delano Harvest Holidays Association and the Delano Union School District, was one of several parts of the 74th Delano Harvest Holiday Festival held Oct. 3 through 5.
Also honored in the parade were the 2019 Delano Harvest Holidays Grand Marshals Roy and Charlene Bonita. The Bonitas, graduates of Delano elementary and Delano high schools, have been active in their community. Their involvement included Bobby Sox Softball and Delano Little League, leaders and supporters of the local 4-H and Junior Livestock Show, and members of the Great Delano Area Youth Foundation. They are also the proprietors of Trophies Etc., which assists local schools with trophies and other awards
Judging results are as follows in each category:
- Let Us Harvest Together (ages 1-6): 1st – Victor Reyes; 2nd – Luke Enriquez; 3rd – Joshua Guzman.
- Let Us Harvest Together (ages 7-13): 1st – Petra Lopez Cardenas; 2nd – Art and Kurt Barlahan; 3rd – Natalia Hernandez.
- Superstar, Pre-Schools, etc. – Competitive: 1st – Princeton Preschool; 2nd – Del Vista Preschool.
- Superstar, Pre-Schools, etc. – Non-Competitive – Nueva Vista Preschool.
- Story Book Comic Strip, Heroes and Heroines (ages 1-6): 1st – Samuel Ventura; 2nd – Jesselle Madrigal and C.J. Madrigal; 3rd – Pilar Lopez. (ages 7-13) – 1st: Emma Ventura; 2nd: Michael Tinkle; 3rd: Adrian Bravo.
- Creative Costume Design (ages 1-6): 1st – Braelen Rivas; 2nd – Steven Cerna; 3rd – Keoni Ibay.
- Creative Costume Design (ages 7-13): 1st – Emma Smith; 2nd – Dorriean Viana; 3rd – Agbayani Candolita Murillo and Donoma Candolita Murillo.
- Floats – Individual (ages 1-13): 1st – Giovanni Rodriguez.
- Floats – Groups (ages 1-13): 1st – You’ve Got a Friend in Me (Toy Story); 2nd – Aladdin and Friends
- Groups – Competitive: 1st – Morningside School Mariners; 2nd – Albany Park POWER program; 3rd – Princeton Street School ASB.
- Groups – Non-Competitive: DUSD POWER and Junior Cadets.
