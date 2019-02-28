For hundreds of Delano residents, the Neighborhood Block Party on Feb. 21 wasn't just a local street faire; it was a chance to regain the residents' actual streets, if only for a few hours.
Flashback to summer 2018, the area of 12th Avenue and Belmont Street is the location of another drive-by shooting. But for Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez, that shooting was the first since he took over the agency last July.
DPD investigated a gang-related shooting in the area. Witness information helped identify the suspect in the killing of 22-year-old Marco Antonio Alfaro Espinoza, of Delano. Jose Luis Narvarez, 27, was arrested and charged with homicide, attempted homicide, gang-related charges and weapons charges.
"We wanted to symbolically and physically give the streets back to the residents," Nevarez said Feb. 21. "That's because they don't belong to the criminals, nor the gangs."
He was also very happy with the 1,000 or so children and adults who made it the department's first-ever Neighborhood Block Party. It is one of four police officials hope to put on this year, Nevarez added.
Community Service Officer Rafael Silva put together the event.
Nevarez has encouraged his officers to create community-based programs and follow them through to completion. Silva walked around Feb. 21 and spoke to residents and business and nonprofit folks.
Silva joined DPD three months ago. He is currently set to graduate from Cal State Bakersfield with a degree in criminal justice in December.
"Today is an opportunity for the people in this neighborhood to meet their neighbors, and not have to deal with the issue of drugs or other crime," Silva said. "And we get a chance to promote crime prevention, and build real relationships with people. And build trust with the police department."
"We get to come out and get to know part of our community," Silva added.
The block party wasn't the first time Delano police officers have reached out to the community. Nevarez and his officers have been holding community events almost monthly since he took office.
On Dec. 20, the agency had its first-ever Hispanic Residents Academy Graduation organized by Corporal Jose Madrigal. With plans to have another six-week academy starting next week.
In November, another officer started a program with the Delano Union School District to reach out to students who are at risk of falling behind in school or getting in trouble. Their method: using every day table games, and most importantly, the time provided by officers. It started at Albany Park, but will likely be used in other district schools.
On Oct. 26, Nevarez and his officers literally were “Choppin’ It Up” with Delano residents looking to get haircuts at Carlos’ Barbershop or hair stylings at Alma's Beauty Salon next to each other on High Street. The agency held meet the community sessions and served food and light refreshments.
On Oct. 22, officers were part of a successful Neighborhood Watch meeting at Sunny View apartments -- with more than 100 people attending, organized by Sgt. Richard Stites.
These new events came on top of the department's already annual community interactions at National Night Out, Trunk or Treat Celebration and Shop with a Cop.
Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre was also on hand for the block party.
"Events like this one are important to our community at large," Aguirre said. "A message that our city belongs to our residents and not the negative elements attempting to take our neighborhoods from us. A clear message that hundreds of community members participated in assisting the Delano Police Department with."
Nevarez pointed to the people walking around, enjoying themselves, and not glued to their phones.
"It is really important that people are involved and aware," Nevarez said. "We spend too much time on our devices, and criminals love that because that means we are not paying attention."
"But you have all these people out here making actual connections," he said. "Once we get this block party under our belt, we will select another neighborhood to have another one."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.