McFarland is the second most affordable city in California and among the fastest growing cities in the United States, according to LendEDU.
McFarland is projected to grow by 16.71 percent during the next five years, and the median monthly home cost in McFarland is only $1,109, which means it's still very affordable despite its trendiness on the real estate market.
Using the most up-to-date data for more than 25,000 cities, LendEDU found the 1,000 U.S. cities that are projected to grow the fastest over the next five years. Then those 1,000 cities were ranked according to each one's median monthly home cost, which includes mortgage payments plus utilities.
These figures ranked McFarland No. 70 in the entire country and No. 2 in the state.
Cities on this list, like McFarland, are not only the fastest growing in the entire country but are also still very affordable for homebuyers that plan on taking out a mortgage, which makes them terrific locations to buy a home, start a family, and eventually turn a profit when it’s time to sell.
"Residents of McFarland should be proud of this accomplishment, and I encourage you to share it with them through your city's website and social media pages," said Michael Brown, director of communications for LendEDU.
For any prospective homebuyer, there are two key things to consider: affordability and return on investment, Brown said.
"You want to buy a home in a city where monthly housing costs, including mortgage payments, are manageable," he said. "You also want to find a community that is growing and desirable so when it’s time to sell your home, you can profit off your initial investment."
Unfortunately, finding a city or town that meets both requirements can be tough since many of the trendiest places already have high home prices that reflect their desirability.
But by using the most up-to-date housing data on over 25,000 U.S. cities, LendEDU has compiled a list of the places that are not only booming in popularity but are also still affordable for homebuyers that intend on taking out a mortgage.
The only other California city to be in the Top 20 was Lamont, at No. 17, with a lower growth rate at 16.31 percent and a $992 median monthly home cost, which takes into account mortgage payments plus utilities.
The No. 1 town was Roma, Texas, at 15.51 percent projected growth and an $878 monthly cost.
For more information, visit https://lendedu.com/blog/fastest-growing-cities-still-affordable-for-homebuyers.
