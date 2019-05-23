A classic McFarland High School boys baseball jersey is on its way to our nation’s capital, along with one of the team’s new logo baseball caps for Congressman TJ Cox.
Each year, U.S. representatives from districts across the country participate in the annual Congressional Baseball Game on June 26. The collegial event pits Republicans against Democrats in a friendly game that began in 1909.
This year, Cox will be representing the McFarland High School Cougars as he sports the team’s No. 7 jersey at the game scheduled to take place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
