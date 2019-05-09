About eight years ago, 72-year-old Margaret De La Torre got the news that no one ever wants to hear from their doctor: You’ve got cancer.
Not only is it difficult enough for someone to hear that they have any kind of cancer, but for De La Torre it was especially difficult, as she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which has low survivability compared to other cancers.
“It was very devastating,” she said. “It’s devastating when you hear it the first time.”
De La Torre was luckier than others, however. After undergoing surgery at the University of Southern California, doctors were able to remove the cancer and she went into remission.
That remission didn’t last long, however. Just last year, De La Torre found out that the cancer had come back. This time, it may be staying for good, as De La Torre said the new growth may be inoperable due to its proximity to vital organs.
However, De La Torre isn’t giving up. While she declined to go through chemotherapy, she has focused on eating healthier and is still holding out hope that maybe lightning can strike twice.
“I got through it once, and I have faith I’m going to make it through again,” she said.
Despite her health declining in recent months, De La Torre made sure to attend this year’s Relay for Life event at the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend with her husband and sister.
She was one of hundreds of survivors who came out on Saturday to participate in the event, which raises money and awareness for the American Cancer Society. The two-day relay included themed laps, luminaria ceremony, live music, vendors, games and more.
“I really enjoy it. I look forward to it every year,” she said. “Lately I haven’t been feeling good, but I said ‘Oh, my God, I’ve gotta make it,’ and we made it.”
Jessie Nedbetter, an 84-year-old colon and prostate cancer survivor, said the relay can provide a strong boost to morale for survivors and those currently battling cancer.
“It picks you up, gets you thinking back on your life,” he said. “It’s about never giving up. You have to believe that God’s going to take care of it.”
Lorea Salcido is another attendee who makes the Bakersfield Relay an annual tradition. She has been coming to the relay since battling brain cancer in the 1990s.
“I love Relay. I try to come every year as long as I’m able,” she said. “The first time I came, I didn’t expect to get overwhelmed by it, but that’s what happened. I was overwhelmed by all these people who don’t even know who you are but they care for you. It’s really powerful, and it touches your heart.”
Salcido said she was initially diagnosed with brain cancer in 1998 after having a stroke.
“The doctors ran all kinds of tests on me and they kept saying ‘Well at least it’s not brain cancer’ and then they came back after MRI and said ‘You have a brain tumor,’” she said. “It was scary because I had little kids at the time, and I was worried about how this would affect them.”
Salcido said she had an initial surgery to remove the tumor but had to have another procedure done about six months later after it came back. At that point, Salcido had suffered from four additional strokes as well as seizures.
“I was a little more hesitant about surgery the second time around, because I was already having all these complications,” she said.
Salcido said her cancer already had an impact on her children, some of whom were struggling in school. However, she decided to try to get rid of the cancer once and for all, and it appears the surgery has paid off, as she has been in remission for 20 years.
Salcido has tried to make the most of the time that’s been given to her. She said she volunteers her time to help take care of people with Alzheimer’s disease and has also spent time talking with people who are currently undergoing cancer treatment.
“I feel like God has me here for a reason,” she said. “Life goes on. You’ve just got to keep living.”
