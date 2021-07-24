Relay for Life holds drive-thru event to honor those touched by cancer

Delano Relay For Life held a luminaria drive-thru event last week honoring the lives of those touched by cancer.
About 100 luminaria bags dedicated to loved ones were displayed in the administration parking lot of Adventist Health Delano.
Local event leadership including American Cancer Society staff, ACI Cancer Center representatives and Matt Cauthron, director of community integration at Adventist Health Delano, came together to greet those who gathered to honor and remember loved ones and friends.
Relay for Life’s next event will be a survivor celebration on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Adventist Health Delano. In respect to the health of cancer survivors and patients, the celebration will be a drive-thru event. On-site registration will be available, but survivors are encouraged to register ahead of time.
Information can be obtained by visiting www.relayforlife.org/delanoca or contacting Cheryl Hill, Delano event lead, at chillrelay2020@gmail.com.
Back on June 12, Delano Relay for Life had 11 teams registered and have raised $23,197 during its Relay at Home event.
