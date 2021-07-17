Recent block party marked new beginning for Delano, end of line for Chief Nevarez

June 30 was a significant date for the community of Delano, as it marked the first in-person gathering hosted by the Delano Police Department since October 2019.
Back in the fall of 2019, nobody could know that Trunk or Treat, the last event of the year's block party series, would also be the last event held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the world to a pause. Even though masks, gloves and hand sanitizers became the "new normal” for more than a year, that was less evident on a Wednesday afternoon in the 2600 block of San Savino.
The event organizer, DPD Community Service Officer Rafael Silva, has plenty of experience putting these events together, and he believes this was the most successful one yet. Silva estimated about 500 people attended, in addition to the 40-plus vendors and sponsors.
Lifehouse Church, Bakersfield College, Wonderful College Prep Academy, Adventist Health Delano, Clinica Sierra Vista, Kern County Behavioral Health, Delano Library Branch, United States Army, California Highway Patrol, Kern County Sheriff's Officer were just some of the vendors and sponsors present.
Chief Robert Nevarez could be seen walking the crowd, greeting residents and taking photos. This event was bittersweet for him since there was joy in observing so many people out enjoying their community. It was also the last such block party he attended as chief, with his retirement becoming official on July 9.
When Nevarez arrived in the summer 2018, he heard stories of local neighborhoods where families were afraid to venture into their front yards for fear of gang violence. This wasn’t new for him. Having spent 32 years in the city of Fresno, he was experienced with crime and gangs.
With that in mind, part of Nevarez’s vision was to create a series of “block parties” in areas of Delano where violence was most prevalent. Initially, they were held on the west side of the city, but soon he heard complaints that the east side of town was being ignored, hence the reason for the latest block party was across the street from the Wonderful Prep Academy.
"It is critical for the police department to join forces with its residents to take back the streets and give them back to those that should be enjoying them," Nevarez said. "Block parties are a symbolic manner of accomplishing this. In addition, a greater bond of trust is established with a broad variety of people, such as youth, families, students and professionals."
Even though there is still much to do in the way of combating gang violence, the past three years have shown a steady decrease in homicides.
The latest block party included a car club contest. There were about 50 vehicles made up of trucks, low riders and classics, all vying for one of the prestigious awards given out at the end of the event.
