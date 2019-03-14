Several inches of rain fell in the southern Sierra Nevada March 5 and March 6, prompting a recommended evacuation notice in the Kelso Creek area.
The National Weather Service in Hanford said about four inches fell in the Kelso Creek area between about 5:30 p.m. March 5 and the same time March 6. At 4:45 p.m. March 6, the Kern County Fire Department advised residents to evacuate in the communities of Power Tracts, Weldon Valley Ranchos and Valley Estates. It said water levels in the creek were so high there was a threat the levee could overflow or falter.
During the same 24-hour period, rainfall totaled nearly 3.4 inches in the Lake Isabella area, the weather service reported. Photographs taken the morning of March 6 showed flooded streets and swollen waterways. Meanwhile, Bakersfield experienced a little more than 1 inch of rainfall.
In all cases, the majority of the rain fell overnight and diminished by late morning.
