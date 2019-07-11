Weather-related disruptions contributed to a substantial decline in California almond production this year, suggesting farmers of Kern's second largest-grossing crop may take a financial hit as well.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's California Almond Objective Measurement Report, the industry's official crop estimate, projected the state will turn out 2.2 billion pounds in 2019, or 3.5 percent less than last year. That prompted the government to dial back its 2019 projection by 12 percent from the forecast it released in May.
Because total acreage set aside for almonds increased year over year, the reduction is actually steeper as measured on a per-tree basis. The report said the average tree produced 4,667 nuts, or 17.8 percent fewer than in 2018. Kernel sizes were reportedly unchanged at 1.54 grams.
"While the industry experienced less than ideal weather conditions this spring, California remains the best place in the world to grow almonds," local grower Holly A. King, chairwoman of the Almond Board of California, said in a news release July 3.
The main problem, she said later by email, was that conditions were wet and cool during pollination, which interfered with bees trying to do their work. On top of that, strong winds damaged trees and knocked off some nuts, she added.
"Instances of rain persisted through April and May, and cooler-than-average temperatures have continued throughout the growing season," she continued, noting the crop's development cycle is about a week behind last year.
Kern almond grower Matt Billings said that while the Objective Measurement Report has tended to be pretty accurate, farmers in the county think this year's total may be on the low side.
"Estimating state yields with as many acres as are in the state is extremely difficult," he said. "Only time will tell what the state will yield."
Per-tree nut estimates varied by region. While almond trees in the Sacramento Valley were pegged at just 13 percent below 2018 totals, they were reported down fully 22 percent in the San Joaquin Valley.
Different types of trees fared differently, too, with California's popular Nonpareil variety said to have done the best, with its per-tree nut count down only 11 percent from 2018. Butte almond trees were estimated down 13 percent, Monterey 21 percent, Cal Types 29 percent, Carmel 30 percent and Padre faring worst at 36 percent fewer trees per nut than last year.
In 2017, the last year for which official Kern estimates exist, the county's almond crop brought in $1.26 billion, placing it second overall behind table grapes' $1.75 billion.
