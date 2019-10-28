We asked sophomore Fresno State cheerleader Marlie Ruanto 15 questions related to college life and her background as a two-year veteran of the cheer squad.
Marlie Ruanto, 20, class of 2021
Major: Liberal studies concentration the children and the arts
Q: Why did you select that major?
A: I fell in love working with kids when I was a dance instructor at Precision Dance Center (in Delano). I loved watching them improving every time I saw them.
Q: What do you hope your career will be?
A: I want to be an elementary teacher.
Q: What is your cheer/dance background? Have you won any awards?
A: I have no cheer experience. I have always been a dancer. I have been dancing since I was 5-years-old. I started dancing competitively when I was 10-years-old. I dance all styles except tap. I was the Dancer of the Year for Precision Dance Center in 2010. I was also Senior Miss Spotlight in 2017. I am also Fresno State’s Most Improved Dancer.
Q: How often do you practice, make appearances outside actual cheering?
A: I practice three times a week for about one and a half to two hours, sometimes three hours. Although I practice three times a week with my team, I take the time to practice on my own for an hour to keep up with my technique.
Q: What is your most outstanding cheer moment and why?
A: When I was able to travel with the team to Boise. I would consider this an outstanding moment because that was the day Fresno State Bulldogs football team won the Mountain West Championship. I was super proud to be a Fresno State Bulldog!
Q: As a role model, what can you tell youth looking to follow your lead/path?
A: Stay true to yourself and do what makes you happy. Also, BE CONFIDENT!
Q: What did your first year of college teach you?
A: My first year of college taught me how to manage my time and money.
Q: What has been your biggest obstacle so far, and how did you overcome it?
A: My biggest obstacle so far definitely has to be dancing with an injured knee. I injured my knee during tryouts. It was very frustrating and painful knowing that there was a possibility that my dancing career could be over. However, I got it checked out, and I am doing much better. I am still training my knee and making it stronger.
Q: What would be something that most people wouldn’t know about you?
A: Something that most people would not know about me is that I love yoga. I used to be a yoga instructor at Fresno State.
Q: What is your favorite class and why?
A: My favorite classes are my math classes because they teach you how to teach math to students. I also love my creative movement class because you are required to go visit a classroom and have experience with children and what the environment is like.
Q: What is your favorite late night snack/activity and why?
A: My favorite late night snack would be ice cream with a warm brownie because it’s SO yummy! Definitely it is my favorite dessert!
Q: What is your go-to song when you need a break or you’re stressed?
A: My go-to-song whenever I need a break or when I am stressed is "Can You Stand The Rain" by New Edition.
