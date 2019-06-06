A cattle dog puppy that had been found shot in the head twice with buckshot earlier this month is doing well after getting her eye removed last week.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Dispatch Assistant Karisa Woodworth has been fostering the dog, named Oakley. She has recovered well after getting her left eye removed due to a pellet that entered her eye.
Oakley is expected to be up for adoption soon with Pet Matchmaker Rescue, the department said.
Oakley was found the night of May 15 after a woman living on Pacific Street heard gunshots outside of her house. When she ran outside, Alejandra Guardado said she saw three teenagers laughing and running away from the area.
She then heard what sounded like crying from underneath her vehicle. When she looked down, Guardado found the injured puppy.
Guardado contacted a volunteer she knew with Pet Matchmaker Rescue, who came out and got the dog to a veterinarian with the Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital for treatment at around 11 p.m.
When Oakley was brought in, Pet Matchmaker Director Morgan Sokolow Gall said she had been shot twice in the head with a buckshot.
Gall said the veterinary hospital put Oakley on several medications and fluids while vets took x-rays of her body, assessed the damage and cleaned the wounds. As it happens, both bullets in her head barely missed her brain.
Another bullet was found in the dog’s abdomen, but Gall said there didn’t appear to be an entry wound and it may have been from a previous shooting.
