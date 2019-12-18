Delano police and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Alindajao were ready Dec. 9 to provide answers to residents attending the Public Safety Town Hall meeting.
What was missing, however, was a large audience. About 20 individuals attended the 90-minute presentation that dove into recent violent crime and criminal gang activity.
The meeting was Alindajao's idea, after four fatal shootings occurred earlier this fall.
An uptick in gang-related and other street violence during September and October occurred, too. Back on Oct. 15, at 5:49 p.m., DPD found Javier Joelle Amaya, 28, of Bakersfield, with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died. At 11 p.m. Oct. 23, officers responded to the fatal shooting of David Michael Ruiz, 45.
These two deaths were only part of the spate of shootings in Delano that resulted in four total deaths.
Alindajao welcomed the audience and then introduced elected officials and police officers who would be part of the presentation. He said the idea of the town hall meeting came after a discussion with his wife and family regarding the ongoing crime and gang activity.
"We should be concerned with what the police are doing (in response to the violence)," he said. "And if we are, the public should be concerned."
"We need a team effort, the police and our citizens," Alindajao added, who is a county prosecutor. "We need our residents to provide information to help our officers solve some of these cases."
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez has been pushing crime prevention and community involvement, as well as arresting the bad guys and keeping them off the streets.
"Many agencies are taking on a crime prevention perspective like us," Nevarez said. "It's better to stop a crime from happening in the first place, right?"
Delano police officers have had numerous community events, such as neighborhood block parties, along with programs geared toward children before they become entrenched in a gang lifestyle. Officer Rafael Silva presented all the crime prevention and community outreach events the agency has held this year.
"What are the best ways to get to our youth when they are young and impressionable?" the chief asked. "I like to interact with kids and their parents in a positive way, so they get a positive view of law enforcement before its too late."
Newly appointed patrol commander Pete Lopez also spoke to the audience about how he hopes to manage his resources.
"Today, we need to be aggressive in keeping our public safe," Lopez said. "We do it legally with assertiveness."
Two of the department's gang officers said there are "thousands of gang members, associates and sympathizers." Most of whom claim "norteno," and many of the associates and sympathizers are committing crimes for the benefit of the game.
They also said Delano is the dividing line between the northern and southern, or "sureno," gangs.
Mayor Liz Morris asked officers how hard is it for members to get out of a gang, and officers said it is extremely hard because those individuals will face retaliation from current gang members, and could end being shot or killed.
Nevarez told the audience to be open with kids about the threat of gangs and their influence.
"The breakdown of the family structure contributes to gang membership, because they get to be family with those thugs," he said. "You have to be involved in your kids' life."
Alindajao ended the meeting with a list of public safety tips for audience members:
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Lock your cars
- Don't leave your purse or other valuables in your vehicle
- Sit in your car when you are warming it up
- Lock windows and doors in your house
- Put a deadbolt/anti-kick device
- Report suspicious activity and let police figure it out.
He also went back to the importance of residents helping police solve crimes.
"You can be two kinds of witnesses," Alindajao stressed. "The one who goes to court, and the one who provides information anonymously ... and both are significant in solving crimes."
To provide information, contact the police department at 661-721-3377 or the Tip Line at 661-721-3369. Those who call can remain anonymous.
