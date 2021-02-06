Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking those responsible for the shootings of two people in Pixley on Jan. 30.
At about 9:15 p.m. deputies received a call of multiple people shot in the 800 block of E. Joanne in Pixley, the sheriff's office said. Deputies found two people who had been shot. Both victims were taken to an area hospital and treated for their wounds. Both remained in stable condition.
During the investigation and through video surveillance in the area, detectives said they were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a beige/tan 2002 GMC Sierra single-cab truck, which was reported stolen the previous day from Delano. After the shooting, the suspect vehicle headed east on Joanne, then south on Elm prior to deputies arriving, officials said.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Serrano at 559-733-6218. They can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or emailing tcso@tipnow.com.
°°°
On Jan. 31, deputies arrested an Alpaugh man in Earlimart on suspicion of severely beating a dog.
At 12:15 p.m. deputies were called to the 1000 block of South State in Earlimart. The Sheriff's Office said deputies found a severely injured dachshund mix near the road. The dog was suffering from major head trauma and was unable to move. A deputy cared for the dog until Tulare County Animal Control arrived on scene and took it to Visalia for treatment.
The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Angel Navarro of Alpaugh. Witnessed said Navarro hit the dog multiple times in the head, face and body with a blunt metal object, according to TCSO.
A records check of Navarro revealed he was on post release community supervision. He also had an active felony warrant for violation of PRCS, according to TCSO. Navarro was later arrested and booked into the South County Detention Facility.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or 559-725-4194.
