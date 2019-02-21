To expand their current learning theme, children from Karen Prather’s class at Del Vista Preschool in the Delano Union School District took part in a farmers market on Feb. 15.
Prather, who has led the classroom for 26 years, holds activities such as the farmers market, to bring a hands-on component to learning. The two classes have been exploring the theme “In the Country, In the City” with various activities.
Del Vista’s site supervisor and her staff have been talking about the differences of living in the country and in the city, including comparing and contrasting the two areas. The children have also been talking about the crops that are grown on farms and the healthy choices of foods that should be eaten.
Parents donated the different fruits and vegetables in which the children would “purchase.” This included strawberries, asparagus, broccoli, carrots and different varieties of oranges. Each child was presented with a wallet with “money,” for which they took to the cashier for their purchase.
The children enjoyed the experience, and took their harvest of fruits and vegetables home to share with their families.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for the Delano Union School District.
