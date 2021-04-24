Prep baseball returns to Delano and McFarland

Baseball in the city of Delano has wrapped up its first two weeks of the season in what is its first competitions since March 2020. The three Delano teams competed in their respective games with no COVID-19 concerns.
The second week wrapped up with multiple in-town rivalry games that resulted in Chavez, Delano and Kennedy earning wins in their respective matchups.
The first game of the week was played between Kennedy and Taft with the Thunderbirds ending their season opener in an extra inning tie 4-4. Senior Casey Jasso Jr. shined in his debut with Kennedy, notching three hits while throwing five strikeouts in a six inning appearance.
The next two games came at the end of the week, with Delano and Chavez hosting Kennedy and McFarland respectively on Friday afternoon. For Chavez it was their season opener, and the Titans dominated McFarland in a 14-8 win. Kennedy would dominate their matchup as well, but for them the game was more than just an early season matchup.
As Delano hosted Kennedy there were multiple aspects on top of just play on the field. Delano’s home opener featured new head coach Kevin Allred, replacing former coach Mike Cardenas, who had led DHS for the past four years.
Along with the coaching, Delano’s roster had seen change too with former Tiger star Casey Jasso Jr. now wearing a Robert F. Kennedy jersey.
Despite the various tension, Kennedy dominated the matchup, winning 15-0. Although the Thunderbirds began slow, a nine-run fourth inning put things out of reach. The offensive effort paired well with a brilliant pitching effort by Julian Orozco, which saw the sophomore allow one hit over six innings while claiming 13 strikeouts.
However, Delano bounced back in their next game against Chavez, stunning the Titans in a 4-3 win. The matchup turned out to be much more even than expected, with both teams tied heading into the latter half of the game.
Delano would eventually win however, scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth and maintaining a lead to pull off the upset. For the Tigers their shining star came in the form of senior Ramiro Basurto, who not only had a great five-inning outing, but a clutch double RBI hit to extend Delano’s early lead.
While the two Delano teams battled, Kennedy headed to Wasco to take on the Tigers in their third SSL matchup of the season. Despite entering the game with momentum, the Thunderbirds fell to Wasco 5-2 despite another solid outing from Jasso.
The week ended with a matchup between Chavez and Wasco, where the Titans fell to the Tigers 15-2 in a blowout loss.
Heading into their third week, Chavez and Kennedy will face each other for the first time this season, and Delano will match up against Wasco and McFarland on Wednesday and Friday respectively.
