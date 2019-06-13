One of the coldest cases of Kern County is officially closed.
Prentice Foreman was found guilty of first-degree murder June 5 in the death of Dawn Koons — a 40-year-old case that was solved with new DNA technology.
The trial lasted seven weeks, and the jury began deliberating June 3 shortly before 4 p.m. The verdict was rendered June 5. When it was announced, Foreman remained emotionless.
“Dawn’s family finally has justice now,” Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl said. “They are beyond thrilled that finally, 40 years later, their sister’s killer has been brought to justice.”
In 1979, Foreman used a telephone cord to restrain Koons’ hands. Koons was raped. She was found dead in her bathtub, naked, with a pillowcase tied to her head with a telephone cord. Numerous bruises were imprinted into her skin, Pearl told jurors June 3 during her closing arguments.
The coroner’s office confirmed Koons died of asphyxiation.
Foreman was questioned following the discovery of the body, as he lived in the same apartment complex, according to court documents. Pearl told jurors Koons had complained to an ex boyfriend of Foreman sexually harassing her. Foreman claimed he didn’t know Koons well and wasn’t in the complex at the time of the killing.
Due to the limitations of DNA technology at the time, law enforcement wasn’t able to connect Foreman to Koons’ murder until the Bakersfield Police Department’s cold case unit was able to retest DNA from the case using new technology. DNA evidence surfaced from sperm collected from the victim in 2017, identifying Foreman. He was arrested in December 2017.
When Bakersfield detectives questioned Foreman again, he changed his story to say he did know Koons and had “one sexual encounter” with her weeks before her death.
During his closing arguments, Dana Kinnison, Foreman’s attorney, argued Foreman was simply “distancing himself” from the crime because he was innocent. Kinnison also told jurors Foreman and Koons had consensual sex — and “sex is not equal to murder.”
Pearl argued the opposite.
“He went in there and he terrorized her. He raped her,” Pearl said. “For the past 40 years, he had a life. She didn’t.”
Pearl believes this guilty verdict will have a positive impact on the families of cold case victims, setting a precedent that prosecutors and law enforcement alike will work relentlessly to solve crimes and bring perpetrators to justice.
“It gives victims’ families hope,” Pearl said. “We’re not forgetting about these cold cases just because the years pass and time goes on.”
Foreman’s sentencing date is scheduled for July 10 at the Kern County Superior Court. Foreman, 61, faces 25 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
