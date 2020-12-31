The Delano office for District 4 Supervisor David Couch received a request to patch potholes on Casey Avenue between County Line Road and West Cecil Avenue.
Those potholes were patched last month.
The office also received a request for a speed hump on Brutton Street. This is currently transitioning to be in county jurisdiction and will be investigated then.
County officials anticipate construction in spring 2021 to pave dirt roads on Mathews Avenue from Timmons Avenue to Mettler Avenue and Christina Street from Mathews Avenue to Cecil Avenue.
The McFarland-Delano Transfer Station will install a truck scale. This project includes installing and furnishing truck scale, hot mix asphalt, painting traffic stripes and pavement markings. Construction will be begin in spring 2021.
Keep Kern Beautiful hosted a second virtual countywide cleanup event last month. About 160 volunteers signed up and an estimated 136 hours of pledged cleanup time was submitted.
Removing and Preventing Illegal Dumping cleaned 43 dump sites on District 4 roadways in the month of October. Overall, 424 dump sites have been cleaned up year-to-date in District 4.
Call the District 4 office at 661-868-3680 or email district4@kerncounty.com if you would like to report potholes or illegal dumpings that need to be removed. You can contact Kern County Public Works at 661-862-5000 or report online at https://kernpublicworks.com/transportation/report-road-damage.
At the county's Dec. 8 meeting, supervisors approved an agreement for $5,000 to provide occupational job training in certified nurse assistant, computer applications and business, and welding programs to June 30, 2021. This funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.
SoCalGas distributed a news release announcing an additional $200,000 donation to the Gas Assistance Fund to help customers in need. These funds are accessible to all customers.
For any questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact Marissa Girolamo at 213-244-2442 or email mgirolamo@socalgas.com.
