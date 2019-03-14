Pope Francis has named a new bishop to serve the Diocese of Fresno beginning in May.
Auxiliary Bishop Joseph V. Brennan, of the San Fernando Region of the Diocese of Los Angeles, will become the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Fresno, succeeding Bishop Armando X. Ochoa.
The diocese of Fresno includes Kern County, as well as Inyo, Merced, Mariposa, Madera, Tulare and Kings counties.
"Over the years, I have come to know Bishop Brennan as a man of great faith, extraordinary talent, and love of his call to serve God's people with the heart of Christ," Ochoa said in a news release.
"After seven wonderful years as bishop of the Diocese of Fresno, I know that the clergy, religious men and women, and all God's people will welcome Bishop Brennan with open arms and open hearts," he said.
Ochoa, 75, has served as bishop since 2012. The diocese said he's retiring, but will remain active and live in the area.
In an interview with Angelus News, Brennan said he wants to get into the fields and work with immigrants and the homeless.
"I think migrant workers need lots of support, they need spiritual sustenance," he told Angelus. "The San Joaquin Valley practically feeds the world in many ways.
"I don’t want to forget the growers. I wonder, I don’t know if there’s a Catholic growers association, but if there isn’t, I’d like to start one. And build bridges between their workers, upon whom we depend and they depend."
Son of a San Fernando Valley grocer and the ninth of 10 children, Brennan has served the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for 39 years.
He received a bachelor's degree in philosophy from St. John's Seminary College in 1976, and a master's in divinity from St. John's Seminary Theologate in 1980.
Following his ordination to the priesthood, Brennan served as associate past at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Los Angeles, St. Linus in Norwalk and the Cathedral of St. Vibiana in Los Angeles, according to the release. Later, he was pastor at St. Linus in Norwalk and Holy Trinity in San Pedro.
Brennan was later in residence at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, the release says.
Brennan has served as the Episcopal Vicar of the San Fernando Pastoral Region, one of the five Pastoral Regions in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, since his appointment to auxiliary bishop in 2015.
He has been a chaplain for the Knights of Columbus in California, a member of the Council of Priests and the College of Consultors of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and sat on the Board of the Catholic Education Foundation, Williams Charitable Trust and Together in Mission.
The announcement of Brennan's joining the diocese occurred two days after Ochoa informed St. Joseph Catholic Church parishioners that one of their priests had been placed on administrative leave while 17-year-old sexual misconduct allegations were reinvestigated.
The Rev. Miguel Flores is on leave while senior officials take another look into accusations involving him and a then-16-year-old girl for which he has already been tried and acquitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.