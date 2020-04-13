A public hearing will be held by the Pond Union School District Board of Trustees at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 29585 Pond Road in Wasco in the cafeteria building.
The board will receive public testimony from the community on the proposed resolution to reduce the number of governing board members from five to three and the request for waiver by the state Board of Education allowing for the reduction in the number of governing board members without a vote by the electors of the district as required by Education Code section 5020. The purpose of the change is to achieve a cost savings for the district and improve the efficiency of operations.
All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and will be given an opportunity to be heard. The public hearing will take place as a part of a meeting of the Board of Trustees. The board will consider taking final action on the change, and the proposal to submit the waiver request at the conclusion of that meeting.
In observance of public health directives relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing measures will be implemented for the public hearing.
