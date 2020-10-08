Pond Union School District is enrolling District of Choice students for the 2021-2022 school year in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Interested student names from surrounding districts must be submitted by Dec. 14.
If enrollment exceeds spaces available, then a random drawing will be held at a regularly scheduled board meeting on Feb. 9. Notification will be send to parents by Feb. 11.
Please see the Pond School website at www.pond.k12.ca.us for application, stop by the school or call 661-792-2545.
Priority order for student enrollment per District of Choice:
1. Students who live in the Pond District boundaries
2. Siblings of students already enrolled at Pond School
3. Students eligible for free or reduced-price meals
4. Children of military personnel.
5. New applications for Pond School under District of Choice.
Pond School offers full state-adopted curriculum to all grades.
