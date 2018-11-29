The Pond Running Club has qualified 38 athletes to the Junior National Olympics that will take place Dec. 8 in Rancho San Rafael at Reno, Nevada.
Four of those athletes are high school students from Cesar Chavez High School in Delano. They are: Ivan Lopez, Noe Montemayor, Eliezer Sanchez and Juan Carlos Rodriguez.
The club also has eight athletes from Shafter Striders from Shafter Park and Recreation joining in and five athletes from Morningside Elementary in Delano.
“Our boys 8 years and under are ranked fifth in the nation,” club coach Humberto Vargas said.
They are: Christopher Rodriguez, Angel Carballo, Angel Cervantes, Adrian Gonsalez, Jonny Acevedo, Michael Ince, Jesse Gamino, Braulio Reyes, Sebastian Casas, Nicholas Vargas, Angel Valenzuela, Jonathan Santiago and Jayden Lopez.
“My 8-years-and-under girls are ranked sixth nationally,” Vargas said.
Those include Julissa Vargas, Kaylynn Rivera, Camila Campos, Romi Loeza, Yaretzy Reyes, Tea Pasillas, Emma Hoien, Alexa Arias, Khloe Barrios, Amari Reyes, Jasmine Martinez, Yoselyn Guerrero, Anahi Calderon and Anali Calderon.
The rest of the athletes are in different categories that are very competitive. With so many athletes, the club is seeking financial help for transportation and hotel costs.
“It’s our club’s second year and we are growing strong,” Vargas said.
The club has established a GoFundMe to help with donations.
Humberto Vargas is the head coach of the Pond Running Club.
