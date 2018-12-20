We had a great performance at Rancho San Rafael, Reno, Nevada. Our girls 8 and under finished 11th in the Junior National Olympics.
Our athletes were Julissa Vargas, Kaylynn Rivera, Tea Marie Pasillas, Alexa Arias, Romi Loeza, Khloe Barrios, Camila Campos and Yaretzy Reyes.
Our boys 8 and under also placed 11th. Our athletes are Angel Cervantes, Angel Carballo, Christopher Rodriguez, Adrian Gonzalez, Braulio Reyes, Jesse Gamino, Michael Silas, Angel Valenzuela, Jonathan Santiago and Sebastian Casas.
We also had other athletes in different categories. They also did great — Lia Navarro, Alexa Navarro, Nicole Carvajal, JJ Cervantes, Miranda Cortez, Henniesy Gonzalez, Noe Montemayor, Eliezer Sanchez and Juan Carlos Rodriguez.
"All these kids worked really hard all season long," head coach Humberto Vargas said.
Humberto Vargas is the head coach of the Pond Running Club.
