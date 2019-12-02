The Pond Running Club is seeking monetary donations to send 11 runners to the Junior National Olympics that will be held Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
"These kids have worked so hard and they are very proud to have gotten this far," said Humberto Vargas, coach and founder of the club. "But unfortunately for some of these kids, they need help getting there. Any donations are welcome and your donations are tax deductible."
Overall, the 11 kids who have qualified for the Junior National Olympics are:
- Julissa Vargas, age competing 9-10,
- Miranda Cortez, age competing 13-14
- Tanya Vargas, age competing 11-12
- Ivy Almanza, age competing 13-14
- Marcus Segura, age competing 11-12
- Aaron Segura, age competing 13-14
- Emmanuel Bustamante, age competing 9-10
- Jesus Diaz Diaz, age competing 11-12
- Jose Diaz Diaz, age competing 9-10
- Adrian Gonsalez, age competing 9-10
- Nicholas Vargas, age competing age 8 and under.
Vargas was a state champion runner and National Junior Olympics participant, coming in second place as a high school junior in Los Angeles. That and additional titles got him a full-ride scholarship to run at Cal State Stanislaus in Turlock.
The non-profit club has been official since October 2017, but he has been training his runners, who range in age from 7 to 18, since October 2016.
The club is open to anyone in Delano, McFarland, Wasco and Richgrove, said Vargas, who works as the director of transportation and a coach at Pond Elementary School. The team had more than 50 members in 2018.
One of the club’s most notable member is his 9-year-old daughter, Julissa Vargas, who as a second grader qualified for the National Junior Olympics. She finished in 15th place running 1,500 meters and 11th place running 800 meters, he said.
To help with donations, Vargas has set up a GoFundMe page to defray costs for airfare, hotel accommodations, as well as Junior National Olympics registration costs. To contact Vargas, call 323-401-1569.
The club's GoFundMe page can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/yxq33-pond-running-club?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR0MFuUZUhopTX1_OKDbWS_fkpTzxHOVFrbsdh7R0nxWQgdmNJxDFSwC09o
"Thank you for your help, and God bless you," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.