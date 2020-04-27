Pond Elementary School provided much needed food baskets to 14 of its families on April 22.
Pond is the "small school" that cares, said Alex Lopez, superintendent/principal at Pond Elementary School. Fourteen families were gifted these baskets, determined to be the most needy district families.
Lopez said seven staff members put them together.
"I would like to give a special thanks to our board members for donating the food and taking care of our families in their time of need," he added. “Pond school is making a big difference.”
The school has been going strong for 106 years, Lopez said. This COVID-19 pandemic year had 160 students.
