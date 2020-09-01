During the past two weeks, Delano police reacted without use of lethal force to two armed individuals near school sites.
In the first incident on Aug. 18, Delano police were dispatched to Nueva Vista Elementary School for a man brandishing a large knife. School officials told investigators the man was brandishing the knife toward the school while exhibiting bizarre behavior and making gestures as if he had a gun.
Officers said they later found the man at the North Kern Cemetery armed with a 10-inch knife, and he repeatedly ignored orders to drop the weapon and surrender.
The man aggressively advanced toward officers, while still refusing to drop the knife. After several advances toward officers, the man was incapacitated by a Taser weapon and taken into custody, police said.
The man was arrested and there were no injuries to the man or the officers involved.
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 6:10 p.m., officers responded to Albany Park, in the 2000 block of Albany Street, about a man brandishing a gun at residents.
The first officer found the man, who turned and began running toward the officer, who could see an unknown object in the man's waistband. After multiple orders to stop, the man continued running toward the officer.
As he neared the officer, he suddenly turned and ran toward a park bench, where he sat down.
During the encounter, a resident told officers the man was deaf and disabled. Officers were able to calm the man and safely disarm him of a replica firearm without any use of force needed.
The officers released the man to his family members safe and unharmed.
