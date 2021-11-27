You have permission to edit this article.
Police officers raise $2K for Adventist Health Delano

DPOA Adventist Delano donation.jpg

Delano police officers present a check for $2,000 to Adventist Health Delano President David Butler, left, and Matthew Cauthron, right, the hospital's director of community integration, partnerships and philanthropy.

 Provided photo

The Delano Police Officers Association raised $2,000 during October for the Adventist Health Delano Foundation.

The funds were generated by pink patch sales and donations from community members.

The check was presented to David Butler, president of Adventist Health Delano, and Matthew Cauthron, director of community integration, partnerships and philanthropy.

The patches were created to spark conversation throughout the community and raise awareness of breast cancer.

The association thanks the community and its members for their involvement and donations.

