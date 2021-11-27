Police officers raise $2K for Adventist Health Delano

The Delano Police Officers Association raised $2,000 during October for the Adventist Health Delano Foundation.
The funds were generated by pink patch sales and donations from community members.
The check was presented to David Butler, president of Adventist Health Delano, and Matthew Cauthron, director of community integration, partnerships and philanthropy.
The patches were created to spark conversation throughout the community and raise awareness of breast cancer.
The association thanks the community and its members for their involvement and donations.
