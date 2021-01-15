Police are investigating the Christmas Eve shooting death of a 37-year-old Delano man outside an east side home.
On Christmas Eve, at about 6:30 p.m., the Delano Police Department received calls regarding an argument, Police Chief Robert Nevarez said. Those nearby reported hearing people arguing and then gunshots.
A short time after that, witnesses reported seeing the victim, Manuel Acosta, lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds in the 600 block of 12th Avenue, Nevarez said. He died at the scene.
At this time, DPD believes the motivation for this shooting was a personal dispute between the victim and the suspects, who are yet to be identified, the chief said.
"There are persons of interest and we are aggressively investigating leads," Nevarez said.
The Kern County Coroner's Officer determined Acosta was shot by another at the above-mentioned location. A postmortem examination was conducted, and the cause of death is gunshot wounds to the torso and head, and the manner is homicide.
His next of kin were notified.
