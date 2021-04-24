Police Chief Nevarez will not renew contract with city, ready for 'next season in life'

From the day he was sworn in as Delano police chief in July 2018, Robert Nevarez has had the community of Delano and its residents come first.
His first event was a couple weeks later, at Delano's first "March for Justice" — not against law enforcement, its organizers said, but to provide hope to families of victims of violence by getting information to investigators that would lead to prosecutions in cases that have stalled.
A month later, Nevarez was taking selfies with attendees and filming videos with fellow officers at National Night Out. He and his officers took "community involvement" to a new level to build trust with residents during his three years as Delano's top cop. Most ideas came from his officers, which he pushed for.
Community get-togethers, increased neighborhood watch meet and greets and even block parties in some of Delano’s toughest neighborhoods were all part of the plan, as were things as simple as having his officers speak better conversational Spanish with residents.
Now his time as police chief will soon come to an end.
"It is with a heavy heart that I will not be seeking to renew a contract with the city but instead moving on to the next season of my life," Nevarez said.
"July 9, 2021, will mark my three-year anniversary with the Delano Police Department," he said. "As you may know, prior to coming to Delano, I was with the Fresno Police Department for 32 years. I spent 15 of those years as a deputy chief, the No. 2 position in the department. In total, 35 years in law-enforcement."
The chief added, "The past three years have been very enjoyable and fulfilling. As I leave, I will be saying goodbye to many persons I have developed a close friendship with, both inside and outside of the department. I leave knowing that the department is in very capable hands."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.