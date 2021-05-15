Police Chief Nevarez headlines Delano's day of prayer celebration

This year’s Delano National Day of Prayer was once again open to a live audience of the faithful and had Police Chief Robert Nevarez as its keynote speaker.
He was introduced to the crowd by Pastor David Vivas Jr. of World Harvest International Church of Delano.
The chief, who will be leaving his post this summer, kicked off his speech with how he learned about “command presence” during his police academy days as a “wide-eyed” 21-year-old. He told those in attendance May 6 about how his mom and dad were his “cheerleaders” in life, always attending his most important life events.
Nevarez stressed the police department’s community involvement and events with himself and his officers. The scores of such recent activities, meant “to build trust with local residents,” included Cafe Con Campesinos/Coffee with a Cop, neighborhood block parties, Autism Awareness Patch fundraiser, Bingo and Badges, Hispanic Residents Police Academy, Junior Police Summer Academy, Police Trading Card Program, and more.
The chief also participated in producing the podcast series “Breaking the Cycle of Violence.”
Chief Nevarez said it appeared like he had his life well in hand, both professionally and personally. But things changed in an instant, after receiving a phone call from his father. “Mijo, your mother has cancer.”
A blunt talk with her doctor revealed she had less than months to live.
“She was diagnosed in June, and she died in August. My foundation crumbled,” Nevarez remembered. “Life started getting dark — sad!”
Then came insomnia, anger/rage, acid-reflux, lack of energy.
“Sadness turned to depression,” he said, “turned to despair. I lost hope, not quite suicidal, but not that far away.”
But in the distance, not too far away either, was his savior: God.
“I kept telling myself, ‘I quit. I give up,’” the chief said, detailing how he laid on the floor for about 30 minutes. “I made a promise to God, if he got me out of this, I would help others.”
Nevarez went right to work to help others in his situation, by starting a help group for other officers suffering from anxiety and depression. He had so many participants that he had to start two separate groups.
“I wanted to close with a few takeaways,” Nevarez said. “That’s my testimony. I hope it is a blessing to someone.”
Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio provided the chief a proclamation, while adding that Thursday night’s event was one of the first city-sponsored events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The chief has made huge strides to connect with our community during his time in Delano,” Osorio said. “He worked diligently to create trust within the community.”
After Nevarez’s powerful and personal testimony, local pastors offered prayers to those in need.
Augie Rodriguez, Community Worship Center, prayed for the less fortunate.
Ana Bell, Delano Church of the Nazarene, prayed for local business.
Don Wallace, New Allen Chapel, prayed for local government and public safety.
Aries Quismundo, His Vineyard Church, prayed for health care workers.
Martin Medina, Nuevo Pacto de Delano, prayed for those suffering from depression and other health issues.
Joseph Wright, North Kern Christian Center, prayed for those families affected by the loss of loved ones during the pandemic.
Kathy Juarez, HD Church, prayed for kindergarten through middle school students affected by the pandemic.
Eric Juarez, HD Church, prayed for high school and college students affected by the pandemic.
Gabriel Diaz, Delano Life House Church, prayed for education, students, teachers and faculty.
Stephanie Lynn Fierros, HD Church, provided closing words of testimony and a special song.
Sponsors of the event included presenting sponsor Adventist Health Delano and gold sponsors Storland Self-Storage, South Tulare, Richgrove Refuse Inc. and YK America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.