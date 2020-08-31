Delano police were led on a vehicle chase on Thursday, Aug. 27, that ended up with the suspect vehicle colliding with a big rig on Highway 99 just north of the county line, according to officials.
Officers attempted a traffic stop around 5 p.m. on a vehicle and it failed to yield, police said. The vehicle fled north on Highway 99 and collided with a big rig, according to officials.
Nobody was seriously hurt and a gun was located inside of the suspect vehicle, police said.
Highway 99 was momentarily closed, but is back open to traffic, according to officials.
Police said no officers were hurt and no police cars were damaged.
