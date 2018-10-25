As another week passes by, so does another week of Delano High School football.
And the possibility of a playoff game remains a big question.
This past week, on Oct. 21, the Tigers took on the Porterville High Panthers in a home East Yosemite League matchup.
Things started off rough yet again for the Tigers as their kick returner fumbled on the opening kickoff, resulting in a quick Porterville touchdown. For the second straight week, Delano special teams gave up a touchdown on the first play of the game. Last week, it was against Monache High School that ran the opening kickoff back for a score.
Sadly, on Friday, it would not get much better as the Tigers were forced to punt the ball away the very next possession.
Delano was plagued with a variety of first half turnovers that would lead to easy Porterville scores. The Tigers would score a touchdown before halftime. It was junior quarterback Aaron Chavez hitting fellow junior receiver Marcos Ontiveros, ironically on Delano’s “Senior Night” recognition game.
That left the score at the end of the first half at 35-7.
The second half would be more of the same as Delano’s offense struggled to get going.
Although the team would score one more time, another Chavez touchdown pass this time to senior receiver Israel Valle to make it 35-13, Panthers leading.
Porterville would score just one more touchdown in the second half and the final stood at 42-13.
Delano is now 3-6 overall, and 0-4 in East Yosemite League play. So, with a final season matchup against Mission Oak, this Thursday, Oct. 27, the question now arises: Will Delano enter the playoffs with a winless league record?
Mission Oak stands at 1-8 overall and tied with Delano for third place in EYL play at 0-4.
