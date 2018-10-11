With thoughts of freedom and service to country on their minds, Delano Union School District’s Pioneer School celebrated the area’s first responders and military during a flag ceremony held Tuesday, Sept. 11.
The event was held on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in which thousands of lives were lost. The program honored their memory.
Pioneer Principal Anna Wyatt welcomed all classes and the guests to the ceremony. Top classes were also honored for their high attendance percentages.
Pioneer’s sixth-grade classes presented the program. Students spoke about the sacrifices made by the many heroes on 9/11, many losing their lives.
The classes also honored active and retired military and area first responders for their service to the city, state and nation with big posters thanking each group. Representatives from agencies including Delano Police Department, Kern County Fire Department and Kings County Fire Department were on hand.
In addition, staff and community members who were military veterans were present and were thanked for their service.
The event culminated with a flyover by the Kern County Fire Department helicopter.
Students and staff greeted the military, veterans and first responders on their way back to their classrooms.
