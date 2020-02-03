Delano police reported a moderate injury vehicle crash Saturday night outside Robert F. Kennedy High School during its formal.
The teenage girl driver and her occupants all suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield. They were later released after they were treated for their injuries.
At about 9:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to Kennedy High School regarding a vehicle crashing into a wall, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said.
“Upon arrival we located a white truck that had collided into a concrete exterior wall,” the chief said Sunday morning.
There was no structural damage to the wall. The truck suffered major damage.
No one outside the truck was injured, police said.
Nevarez said based on the acceleration marks and witness statements, the truck accelerated at a high rate of speed westbound turning southbound.
The vehicle lost control and "fishtailed," then slammed into the building, he said.
