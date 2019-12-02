The Kiwanis Club of Delano is seeking participants for the 33rd annual Festival of Carols, which will be co-hosted with the Key Clubs from Delano High School, Robert F. Kennedy High School and Wonderful College Prep Academy at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Delano High School auditorium.
This Christmas and holiday musical event is seeking vocalists, choirs and musicians to participate along with the local high school and elementary school choirs and ensembles. We are seeking to provide a multi-cultural array of musical treats to celebrate and prepare for this magnificent season.
In addition to the wonderful musical kick off to the holiday season, audience members and participants have the added benefit of helping needy families. Donations of non-perishable food are suggested for the event. All donations will be used for the community food pantry, administered by the Delano Community Alliance through the Community Connections Center.
Your participation as a performer or as an audience member will greatly enhance the benefits to the needy of our community and will be an enchanting way to begin this magical time of year with a warm heart and wonderful blessing of music and song.
For more information, contact Steve Kinsey at (661) 725-1286.
