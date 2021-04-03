Parents of high-risk infants born at Adventist Health Delano to receive CPR kit

One out of 10 babies born is born early or preterm and needs support from the Neonatal Infant Care Units. The American Heart Association has partnered with Kern Family Health Care to bring parents of high-risk infants born at Adventist Health Delano an American Heart Association Infant CPR Anytime Kit.
The kit will help parents learn how to respond if their infant has a respiratory or cardiac emergency at home.
The Infant CPR Anytime kits offer a solution to fill the training gap as the kits contain all materials needed to learn core skills of infant CPR and choking relief from the comfort of the parent's own home. The training takes about 20 minutes, and the kit is reusable so parents can share the knowledge with grandparents, babysitters and anyone responsible for infant care.
"This donation is valuable. Each learning kit provides bilingual instructions (English and Spanish), a DVD, streaming video access and an inflatable Mini Baby CPR manikin for hands-on practice allowing parents to refresh themselves on lifesaving techniques after leaving the hospital,” said Evelyn Wade, clinical director of the Labor and Delivery department at Adventist Health Delano.
In the event of a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. Parents and caregivers are among the most important people to be trained in infant CPR and choking relief, making a life or death difference for infants who suffer cardiac arrest or whose airways become blocked by food or objects.
"A mom's recovery from delivery, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, can quickly get overwhelming. Adventist Health Delano is proud to support this lifesaving training to families in our community," said David Butler, Adventist Health Delano President.
When given right away, CPR can double or triple the chances of survival. Seventy percent of cardiac arrests happen outside the hospital, the majority in homes or the workplace. CPR could be the difference between life or death.
