There was a successful parent turnout at McFarland Junior High School for the Parenting Partner workshop program, which provided an opportunity for parents to learn about effective parenting strategies and to share laughs with one another.
Remaining workshop dates will be Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 28 and 30 and Feb. 4 and 6.
Parenting Partners workshops combine parenting and leadership skills that empower parents to become vital contributors to their children's academic success.
The eight comprehensive workshops are presented by each school's own trained facilitator team multiple times year round, McFarland Unified School District officials maintain. It is also offered in multiple languages, creating a sustainable source of parent leaders.
All MJHS parents are welcomed including family members. Parents will participate in the beneficial workshops that are taught by parents who have been trained in the workshops.
Parents will be able to share their parenting skills with one another, while also learning about helpful skills through the workshop facilitators.
All parents who complete the eight comprehensive workshops will attend a special graduation for them and their families.
Sign up by stopping by the MJHS office or calling the school at 661-792-3340.
