Early this year, incoming Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre sat down for a question and answer in his hopes to set a tone with a sense of direction for the entire City Council.
Now that he's ready to pass the baton to Liz Morris, he reflects on what he and his fellow council members accomplished in the past year.
"I believe we have a really good makeup on the Delano City Council," Aguirre said at the time. "We have a Tulare County prosecutor (Joe Alindajao) who has quite a resume with public safety and a recent UC Berkeley graduate (Bryan Osorio) who has gained the attention of Delano’s youth. We also have two more seasoned members (Liz Morris and Grace Vallejo) who have quite the educational background, as well as focusing on community service."
During his time as mayor, the council accomplished:
- A balanced budget
- Resolving the Kern County Fire contract
- Animal shelter completion
- Business license requirements information
Delano also saw the opening of an animal shelter, Omni Family Health Center, Grapevine Villa Luxury Apartments, Aldi’s, a second Starbucks location and Juice It Up. In January, the Kern County Behavioral Health Assistant Recovery Station will open.
"The success of the city is truly credited to our community members that believe in our city leadership. We can only change what we are allowed to change and from what I can see this city is truly wanting to see the change in a positive direction," Aguirre said. "When I was elected in 2010, only 10 years ago the city unemployment was 44 percent and today our numbers are below 10 percent. This is a true testament to the determination and passion where our city has work so hard to accomplish."
A long rage goal includes an airport relocation project. A new Airport Layout Plan was submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is still waiting to be approved. Staff is currently exploring all available options, including alternative sites and funding options. Discussions with other stakeholders at VOA is ongoing, such as GSA, CCF and Wasco-Kern Airport.
Other items of note during his time as mayor include:
- City employee picnic held in October
- City employee breakfast kick-off in February
- Traveled to Sacramento to visit with Secretary of Corrections Ralph Diaz, regarding difficulties with the MCCF
- Working with the Housing Authority of Kern with efforts of a 40-unit affordable housing addition
- Working toward the Valle Vista Park expansion and pursuing funding for ADA accessibility
- Staff worked with Dean Flores regarding a $5 million grant for a water project
- A pending $1.8 million Prop 68 park expansion application
- First dog park
- Audits
- Kern County Grand Jury audit had no recommendations
- Security audit by CDCR resulted in one security issue with DMCCF
- Audited by the state of California, California Department of Public Health and Senior Environmental Scientist and received no Corrective Action Plan issues.
- Medical Unit was audited by the Private Prison Compliance Unit and received an overall score of 92
- Correctional Facilities in the State of California audited by the Board of State and Community Corrections and received an overall evaluation of compliance with regard to staff training
- Food services were audited by Kern County Health Department and received an A rating.
"We cannot be allowed to slow down and become complacent or to fall asleep at the wheel," Aguirre said. "We need to continue to support our public service officers and city staff with improving our city infrastructure and needed technology to improve the residents quality of life for an aging community.
"Delano has a strong faith base background and I admire the show of support to place the 'In GOD we trust' motto on our Delano Police vehicles this year with the support of our community," he added. "We have so much to be proud of and so much to get done ... and with the grace of God, we will get it done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.