Students in Jessica Villalobos' moderate to severe special education class at Pioneer School just want to be like everyone else.
While many seventh and eighth grade classmates at the Delano Union School District campus are thinking about the possibility of college, Villalobos said her 10 sixth to eighth grade students realistically won't move on past high school.
So she and another teacher started thinking about possible vocational skills. Villalobos spent 10 years at DUSD, last six at Pioneer, and four previous Nueva Vista Language Academy. But prior to that, she was part of the transition team at Robert F. Kennedy High School in Delano.
"We had students working at Dollar Tree, Kmart and even Walgreens," she said. "Our kids are only in middle school, we had to think of something else."
"So what can we do to make our students feel important and valued," Villalobos asked.
A coffee shop idea came up, and one of the teachers pursued funds through a Wonderful Corp. education grant.
"It provided our initial supplies to kickstart our program, including couple of coffee machines, and a grinder," she said. "We started with hot coffee and ice coffee."
That was four years ago.
Now, it has expanded to frappuccinos and other kinds of drinks. Then, Villalobos said they moved to teas, various lemonades and someone even suggested hot chocolate to those who didn't drink coffee.
"With the help of our parents, substitutes, other education staff, we have expanded our menu," she added.
District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said, “Our highest priority at DUSD is for each student to feel cared for, valued, and loved. Our students come from a variety of backgrounds and abilities, and programs such as the Unique Blend Cafe provide an opportunity for these precious students to gain confidence and important skills that they can use at school, home, or in the community.”
Then came a phone call from a Starbucks employee, Vanessa Gomez, who'd heard of the program, from an aunt.
Gomez asked Villalobos if her class wanted to come out to the mega-chain coffee store at The Marketplace and get the full experience.
"Of course we said yes," Villalobos said. "Our kids were thrilled to become a barista and use the skills they have been learning to become real-life baristas."
The teacher said Starbucks went above and beyond when the class, a bunch of parents, friends and Delano community members packed the new coffee location on Sept. 27.
"They were so amazing with our kids, they gave them gift bags, with a refillable drink cup, and different coffee pins to put on their aprons," she said. "They made them feel so special and part of the Starbucks team."
Villalobos said the store manager said the class was welcome back anytime. She is already thinking about making a "seasonal trip" or two to three times a year.
The manager said the store had never been so busy, with nowhere to sit or stand inside or outside.
"The experience they offered went beyond anything the students could have imagined," she said. "They showed so much confidence in a new environment and that they could be successful having mastered their barista skills."
"Our kids just want to be like everyone else, work hard, accomplish whatever they want to," Villalobos said. "They even showed a little swag afterward."
Rivera added, “I could not be more proud of these young baristas, teachers and staff.”
”These students are not only learning how to prepare delicious drinks, but they are learning lifelong skills such as teamwork, effective communication, and leadership,” the superintendent added.
The teacher wanted to thank Starbucks once again.
"They didn't have to invite us and extend themselves so much to the kids, especially since they are a large corporation," she said. "I also want to thank parents, friends and just the people of Delano, because they really showed up for these kids."
