There will be an absolute public auction live onsite and online of Union Pacific Railroad surplus equipment starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.
It will be held at the Union Pacific Cold Connect Warehouse, 2121 S. Browning Road in Delano. Among items to be auctioned are furniture, file cabinets, bookcases, desks, chairs, refrigerators, TVs, lunchroom tables, keyboards, monitors and desk phones.
Other auction items include: forklifts, pallet jacks, floor scrubber, scissor lift, Tennant 8300, rolling storage box, rolling scaffold, floor pallet scales, stretchwrap pallets, meshwrap pallets, 55 gallon drum clamp, lockers, work benches, 10 drawer rolling tool chest, 55 gallon drum dolly, 30 gallon air compressor, rolling four step ladder, electric grease gun, floor jacks, jack stands, push carts, grinders, metal saw, drill press, tire press, cutting torch kit, conduit benders, cable crimpers, large bolt cutters, cabinets, welding tank dollies, vise grips and adjustable shelving.
Checkout will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Doors close at 5 p.m. Monday. Any announcement made day of sale takes precedence over any printed material.
For more information, visit http://www.adamsauctions.com/
