Ono Hawaiian BBQ restaurant had a soft opening Saturday morning at the Delano Marketplace with customers lined up around the store.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, masked customers stood six feet apart and were able to buy their meals, but not sit and eat inside the restaurant with seating for 99. Instead, scores of customers took their food home with them. Delivery service is also available.
The restaurant at 520 Woollomes Ave., Suite 102-103, next to the Delano's second Starbucks location, had a small line at 11 a.m. when doors opened. However, more and more people lined up outside the 96th Ono Hawaiian BBQ location, said project manager Marland Jones. This is the first in Delano.
The company brings fresh delicious Hawaiian fare to the mainland using traditional Hawaiian recipes. Ono is excited to continue spreading the “Aloha” spirit across Kern County. Ono will be celebrating by hosting $50 gift card giveaways on their social media platforms and providing special coupons/vouchers for customers that come on opening day.
Four new locations are set to open across California and Arizona this year. Current restaurants span from the Bay Area to our Central Valley, Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire, Orange County and the Phoenix metro area.
Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian plate lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order.
"Now I don't have to drive to Bakersfield to get my Hawaiian food," the first lucky customer of the day said.
There are three locations in Bakersfield, two others in Fresno and one planned for Visalia, Jones said.
Ono Hawaiian regional manager Bill He helped make sure Delano employees were ready for the onslaught of local customers. "We hired 10 people to work in the kitchen and 8 more to work in the front," he said. "We may be hiring more employees soon."
He has been working with the company for 19 years, since 2002 when the first store opened.
"There are really nice people in the company," He said. "The owners are very good to work with. I definitely see a very bright future here. That's why I stay."
Jones, who has worked for quite a few food companies, has spent 3 1/2 years at Ono Hawaiian. "Sometimes we have 3 to 5 different restaurants opening up at any one time."
"The owners are really good," he said in agreement. "I've worked with them, and they are very hands on."
"It's always enjoyable, and never boring," Jones said. "We all work well as a team."
For more information, visit https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com. The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
