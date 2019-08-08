Delano Union School District's July 30 employee welcome back breakfast had a simple, subtle message: one team, one vision.
It was on the back of the T-shirt many employees wore for the annual recognition breakfast, and overall pep talk to both new and existing employees. Most of whom attended the event at Almond Tree Middle School, came by school bus because they were busy readying their campuses for the first day of school Tuesday.
Many members from the Delano community were also at the breakfast, including City Council member Grace Vallejo, City Manager Maribel Reyna and Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez. Members of the district board, who helped with the show, as well as Delano Joint Union High School Superintendent Jason Garcia and several of his board members, also were in attendance.
Assistant Superintendent April Gregorson welcomed everyone and served as the mistress of ceremonies for the majority of the two-hour event, which opened as dynamically as a breakfast can with a spine-tingling rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by Caley Mayhall.
Then came the invocation by Pastor Anthony Cortez of the New Life Church, Delano Campus, who hit it on the head when he said, "Alone you can't do a lot. But as a team, you can do so much."
"It is my amazing privilege to pray over this tremendous team," Cortez ended.
Then came the Team DUSD captain: Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, who spoke about how how teachers change the world, one student at a time.
"It is true for all of us, when we succeed, incredible things can happen," Rivera said. "It is a great and noble project we have in educating the students of this community."
Rivera said the employees take that vision as a team: Team DUSD.
"We share a common vision," she said. "When you have personal success, our students succeeds for college and their future endeavors."
"Their hopes and dreams become a reality by promising your personal best every day," she added. "I wish everyone a happy and productive year."
DUSD Board President Efrain Rodriguez followed with a huge compliment.
"Everyone came with such a positive attitude," Rodriguez said. "I did not see one grumpy person ... Thank you for what you do."
Longtime employees were then honored, starting with 20-year, 25-year, 30-year and even one 35-year long employee, Arleen Villaruz-Gonzalez.
The two 30-year employees were Leonard Castillo and Stephanie Lucas.
The 25-year employees were Lupe Ramirez, Danell Nichols, Carlos Graciliano, Serena Cole, Rosa Sanchez, Cheryl Hill, Maria Navarro and Florence Torres.
The 20-year employees were Anna Alindajao, Andrea Rivera, Rick Rivera, Lonie Bautista, Mary Ann Redmond, Irene Bernal, Martha Carrillo, Katrina Soto, Cecilia Ozaeta, Angelica Lopez, Everardo Pantoja, Miguel Garza, Guadalupe Salaz, Michael Hixon, Maria Y. Carrillo, Jennifer Walters and Roberta Parnell.
The keynote speaker was Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried, the athletic director for Cal State Bakersfield. He has been at the university for seven years and has been athletic director since August 2015.
"I sense a lot of energy in the room," Siegfried said. He spoke of his "dear friend John Zaninovich," of the longtime local grape-growing family, and their community legacy.
"I believe that's why Delano has so many genuine people here," he said.
His presentation was unique, as he not only spoke of 21-year-old twin sister track and field athletes Alejandra (AJ) and Bianca Frausto and their successes on and off the field, he had one in person, and a video message from the other. He told of AJ's not so perfect high school career, after she left her family and was expelled from high school.
"She went back to North High, where the teachers and coaches believed in her," he said. "And she got back on the right path, worked hard to went to college."
"The girls continued to excel, with people around them stressing the importance of an education," Siegfried said. "They will be the first to graduate from college."
He added that the DUSD mantra of one vision, one team "resonates with us.
The graduation rate for student athletes has gone from 51 percent to 81 percent. Those 325 student athletes have had nine consecutive terms of a 3.0 cumulative grade point average.
Being a Division 1 athletic program, CSUB has gone from one division title from 2010 to 2014 to seven since 2014.
"We include many people, staff and faculty to fulfill our vision of developing student athletes as champions for life," he said. "We are helping change our kids lives, their families and generations to come."
Siegfried said he believes this will be the "best year yet for DUSD."
"As one team, with one vision, we can achieve the extraordinary. Let's make this a special year."
