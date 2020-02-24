One of two Porterville firefighters who died Feb. 18 was 35-year-old Delano native Capt. Raymond Figueroa
Murder charges have been filed against two Porterville teens who allegedly began the 4:15 p.m. blaze that also killed firefighter Patrick Jones, 25. The Tulare County District Attorney's Office on Friday filed two counts of murder with special circumstances of multiple murders and arson, the Visalia Times Delta reported.
Fire crews struggled to put out a massive fire at the Porterville library, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.
“Prayers for the Porterville City Fire Department,” Boudreaux posted on Facebook. “They have lost two brave men in a library fire this evening. The city of Porterville mourns their loss and we as a community grieve with them and their families. God bless them all.”
Figueroa started his career with Porterville City in 2007, while Jones started his career in 2017.
The library near Hockett Street and Thurman Avenue — less than a block from where the Porterville Fire Department is located — was open to the public when the fire started. Smoke could be seen miles away coming out of the library, which was built in 1953 and for years has been a popular place for youths to visit.
Other fire crews, including from the Fresno County Fire Department, arrived later to provide assistance in the fire.
Porterville Fire officials confirmed there were no sprinklers inside the library.
The Porterville Police Department was able to determine that the fire was intentionally set by the two Porterville 13-year-olds. Investigators booked the two juveniles into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention facility on the above listed charges. Their names are not being released because they are juveniles.
Just last month, Porterville’s City Council held a special joint meeting to discuss the possibility of opening a new library facility or renovating the current building.
